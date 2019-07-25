El Gobierno andaluz, formado por una coalición de PP y Ciudadanos, está costeando casa gratis a 73 altos cargos que, tras las elecciones, han tenido que abandonar su lugar de residencia para poder ocupar el cargo. Unas indemnizaciones que, según informa el diario El Mundo, suponen un coste de 90.737,04 euros para las arcas públicas. Es decir, un incremento del 33% del presupuesto respecto a la factura del anterior Ejecutivo destinado a vivienda de directivos.
La indemnización más alta para la ayuda al alquiler de aquellos altos cargos que han tenido que desplazarse más de 60 kilómetros asciende a 1426,7 euros. Unas ayudas que se llevan implementando en Andalucía desde el año 2000, cuando el Gobierno socialista presidido por Manuel Chaves las implantó.
Sin embargo, tras la toma de posesión del nuevo Ejecutivo, el número de cargos que perciben la citada indemnización mensual en concepto de ayuda a la vivienda se incrementó de 38 que figuraban en el último informe -y que suponían un gasto de 42.000 euros-, a los 73 que el pasado junio percibieron la ayuda.
