El Gobierno aprovecha el estado de alarma para suspender el Portal de Transparencia

madrid
El Gobierno ha suspendido los plazos para la tramitación de las consultas en el Portal de Transparencia aprovechando la declaración del estado de alarma por la emergencia por el coronavirus.
El portal, por el que la ciudadanía tiene derecho a acceder a la información pública y que depende del Ministerio de Política Territorial y Función Pública, está paralizado desde el pasado 14 de marzo -día en el que se decretó el estado de alarma-.
En el Real Decreto, se establece que "cómputo de los plazos se reanudará en el momento en que pierda vigencia el presente real decreto o, en su caso, las prórrogas del mismo".
En este sentido, desde ACREDITRA muestran su preocupación "sobre la suspensión de facto de un derecho esencial para la calidad de nuestra democracia". Añaden en un comunicado que "la transparencia no entra en ningún momento en colisión con la salud pública y, por tanto, los ciudadanos tienen derecho a acceder a la información, especialmente los periodistas en el ejercicio de la libertad de información".
Consideran que "no existe justificación para suspender las obligaciones de transparencia del Gobierno" en el derecho al acceso de la información pública aprovechando la emergencia sanitaria por la covid-19.
