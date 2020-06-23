Estás leyendo: El Gobierno se pone de perfil ante las informaciones sobre la luna de miel de los reyes: "Casa Real tiene voz propia"

La ministra portavoz afirma que el Ejecutivo no tiene medios para "confirmar" esta información.

La vicepresidenta y ministra de Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, ,junto con la ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero. - EFE
madrid

Alejandro lópez de miguel / manuel sánchez

El Gobierno se pone de perfil ante las informaciones sobre quiénes y cómo costearon la luna de miel del rey y la reina, en 2004. La ministra portavoz, María Jesús Montero, ha esquivado este martes las preguntas relativas al viaje de casi medio millón de euros de Felipe de Borbón y Leticia Ortiz, después de que el diario The Telegraph publicara el domingo que una parte fue pagada por un empresario amigo del rey emérito.

Así, Montero se ha escudado en que el Ejecutivo no tiene medios para "confirmar" esta información, y ha señalado que es la propia Casa Real quien debe responder. "La Casa Real tiene que responder en algunas materias, tiene su voz propia", incidía.

La ministra portavoz ha comparecido este martes en la habitual rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros. También se ha pronunciado sobre la posibilidad de volver a decretar el estado de alarma, y ha cargado contra el PP por "trabajar en Europa" en contra "de los intereses de España". 

(Habrá ampliación)

