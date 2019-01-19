Público
Convención Nacional PP González Pons, a las bases : "No os afiliéis a Vox porque Rita Barberá no lo haría"

Durante la Convención Nacional del Partido Popular, el eurodiputado conservador llamó a la fidelidad al partido. Pons hizo así una alusión directa al conjunto de Abascal.

El portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, Esteban González Pons. / EFE

Vox ha vuelto a la agenda del PP, esta vez mediante una alusión directa de la mano de uno de sus miembros, Esteban González Pons, portavoz del PP en el Parlamento Europeo, que ha pedido tanto a los afiliados del partido como a votantes y exvotantes que no abandonen su partido para irse a la formación de extrema derecha, y lo ha hecho a escasos metros de Pablo Casado y Jose María Aznar, recien llegado al auditorio. 

"Si sois, como yo, del PP de Fraga, de Aznar, de Rajoy y de Casado, no os afiliéis a Vox. Ni Loyola de Palacio ni Rita Barberá lo habrían hecho, os lo puedo decir yo, que tengo la fortuna de haberlas conocido y haberlas querido de verdad", ha asegurado el eurodiputado valenciano.

