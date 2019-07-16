Público
Congreso Los grupos acuerdan la constitución de las comisiones con 43 diputados cada una y con mayoría de los grupos progresistas

La Mesa del Congreso aprueba el acuerdo de los grupos para darle traslado a la Junta de Portavoces. La representación de cada partido en las comisiones es proporcional a su presencia en el Pleno.

Reunión de la Comisión de Presupuestos, en el Congreso de los Diputados, para debatir las enmientas a las cuentas del Estado para 2018. E.P.

Los grupos parlamentarios han alcanzado un acuerdo para constituir las comisiones de trabajo del Congreso, encargadas de elaborar los textos legislativos que se elaboran en la Cámara. Cada órgano estará compuesto por 43 diputados, repartidos de forma proporcional a la representación de cada grupo en el Pleno.

El lunes, los partidos trataban de ultimar este acuerdo para que las comisiones se pudieran poner en marcha cuanto antes. La Mesa de la Cámara ha aprobado este martes la propuesta y la ha remitido a la Junta de Portavoces. Los portavoces también aprobarán en esta reunión la constitución de la Diputación Permanente y el procedimiento del debate de investidura (orden de las intervenciones, tiempos, recesos...).

El grupo con más representación en los órganos será el PSOE, que tendrá 15 diputados. El PP tendrá 8, Ciudadanos 7, Unidas Podemos 5, Vox 3, ERC 2, el Grupo Vasco (PNV) 1 y el Grupo Mixto 2. Con este reparto, los grupos progresistas (PSOE, Unidas Podemos y ERC) tendrán mayoría en las comisiones, con 22 parlamentarios; el resto de grupos sumarán 21 miembros.

Tras aprobar la constitución de las comisiones, los grupos deberán negociar la composición de las Mesas de estos órganos, que constan de un presidente, un vicepresidente y dos secretarios. Esta suele ser una de las primeras negociaciones de cada legislatura y casi todos los grupos, también los más pequeños, suelen tener representación en las Mesas.

En este ciclo político quien lo tiene más difícil para lograr entrar en las Mesas de las comisiones es Vox. El PSOE ha manifestado su intención de no facilitar a los de Santiago Abascal la entrada en estos órganos, por lo que la única opción de la ultraderecha es que el PP y Ciudadanos accedan a cederles alguno de los puestos que les corresponda tras las negociaciones con el resto de grupos.

