La Guardia Civil está investigando posibles sobornos a Manuel Antonio Hernández Ruigómez, embajador español en Haití entre 2011 y 2014. Estos sobornos se darían por parte del que fue la mano derecha de Ignacio González en el Canal de Isabel II, Edmundo Rodríguez Sobrino, a cambio de favorecer, a través del gobierno local, contratos de reconstrucción de infraestructuras hídricas tras el terremoto que destruyó el país en enero de 2010.
Según La Cadena SER, la Guardia Civil ha solicitado al juez de la Audiencia Nacional, que dirige la operación Lezo, Manuel García Castellón, abrir una nueva línea de investigación al dar con estos posibles pagos. Los agentes hallaron que Edmundo Rodríguez, el exvicepresidente del Canal Isabel II, había ordenado dos pagos de 7.200 euros en los años 2013 y 2014 a Mario Hernández Sánchez-Barba, el padre del embajador, supuestamente por publicar artículos de opinión en el periódico La Razón, donde era consejero Rodríguez.
En el registro realizado por la UCO en el domicilio de la secretaria de Rodríguez, Clarisa Guerra, se encontró una nota escrita a mano en la que la secretaria había escrito: "Le pagamos para que nos dé un proyecto de 7.200 euros al año”. Nota escrita bajo una anotación en la que se leía “embajador Haití”.
En la solicitud realizada a la Audiencia por los agentes, piden investigar la cuenta del padre del embajador para esclarecer las sospechas y una irregularidad, ya que a pesar de establecerse que serían 7.200 euros por ingreso, en uno constan 72.000.
