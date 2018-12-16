Público
Gürtel Garzón, sobre la querella por "confabular" para instruir el caso 'Gürtel': "No hay tema, es falso"

La querella —admitida por el juzgado de Madrid—  se refiere a la información que publicó 'moncloa.com', según la cual Villarejo afirmó que se reunió con el exjuez para "preparar la Gürtel".

El ex juez español Baltasar Garzón durante una conferencia de prensa en Quito el 19 de octubre de 2018. | AFP/RODRIGO BUENDIA

El exjuez Baltasar Garzón ha calificado como "falso" el contenido de la querella que Pablo Crespo —actualmente en la cárcel— ha presentado contra él, acusando al jurista de "confabular" para instruir el caso Gürtel.

"No hay tema, es falso", contestó el exjuez y promotor de 'Actúa' en una entrevista para el programa LaSextaNoche,. No obstante, el jurista ha puntualizado que "nadie está encantado de ponerse delante de un tribunal".

La querella —admitida por el juzgado de Madrid— fue presentada por el abogado de Crespo y se refiere a la información que publicó moncloa.com, según la cual en una comida celebrada en octubre 2009 Villarejo, investigado en la Audiencia Nacional por usar información policial para trabajos privados, afirmó que un día antes de que Garzón admitiera a trámite la causa se reunió con el exjuez de la Audiencia Nacional y con otros policías para "preparar la Gürtel".

En la querella, el abogado de Crespo, condenado a 37 años y medio de cárcel por la primera época de Gürtel y a otros 13 años y 3 meses por la rama valenciana de la trama, recuerda que en el caso Gürtel varias de las defensas ya alegaron que Garzón había conocido de la causa de forma irregular.

