Un herido en los enfrentamientos entre partidarios y contrarios de la independencia

Varias patrullas de la policía autonómica han identificado a 14 personas que han participado en el incidente. El incidente ha ocurrido cuando se ha producido una discusión entre grupos y un hombre ha esgrimido una porra extensible.

Varios de los asistentes a la manifestación convocada en Barcelona por el empresario José Manuel Opazo y apoyada por VOX en "defensa de la unidad de España".- EFE/ Enric Fontcuberta

Un hombre ha resultado herido con una brecha en la cabeza durante un enfrentamiento entre partidarios y contrarios a la independencia de Catalunya, al término de la manifestación que ha congregado este domingo en Barcelona a 2.000 personas, según la Guardia Urbana, en defensa de la unidad de España.

Según han informado los Mossos d'Esquadra, el incidente ha ocurrido sobre las 15:30 horas de este domingo en la calle Blay de Barcelona, en el barrio de Poble Sec, cuando se ha producido una discusión entre grupos y un hombre ha esgrimido una porra extensible con la que ha golpeado en la cabeza a otro.

Varias patrullas de la policía autonómica se han desplazado al lugar y han identificado a 14 personas que han participado en el incidente y, según ha informado la policía, está a la espera de que se presente alguna denuncia.

Fuentes policiales han precisado que a uno de los identificados se le ha incautado una defensa extensible y le han abierto una denuncia por falta de respeto a los agentes, aunque de momento desconocen al autor de la agresión.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra también han tenido que acudir a la estación del metro de Clot, donde cinco personas, algunas de ellas miembros del Comité de Defensa de la República (CDR) de Nou Barris, han denunciado que habían sido agredidas por parte de personas que, según ellos, regresaban de la manifestación a favor de la unidad de España.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra también han identificado a los contendientes y les han aconsejado que interpongan las correspondientes denuncias.

