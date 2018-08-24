'Cambedo 1946' es un proyecto de arqueología contemporánea dedicado al estudio de la resistencia a las dictaduras ibéricas (1926-1975) y de la solidaridad en la frontera entre Trás-os-Montes y Galicia. Se trata del primer trabajo de campo de la arqueología contemporánea en Portugal, y contará con tecnología punta para la detección de vestigios arqueológicos.
Esta investigación encuentra su razón en el ataque que llevaron a cabo el ejército y la Guarda nacional Republicana portuguesa, en diciembre de 1946, a la aldea de Cambedo, en la región gallega de Chaves, donde buscaban a un grupo de guerrilleros antifranquistas que se refugiaron allí, tal y como afirman en una nota de prensa enviada por los promotores del proyecto.
Las fuerzas del orden portuguesas estaban apoyadas desde España por la Guardia Civil. El ataque se saldó con varios muertos y numerosos heridos. Además, el ataque destruyó la casa de doña Albertina, ruinas que han acabado constituyendo el motivo central del proyecto.
El trabajo está dirigido por el Dr. Rui Gomes Coelho, investigador postdoctoral en la Rutgers University, en Estados Unidos; y el Dr. Xurxo Ayán Vila, arqueólogo gallego que dirige el proyecto de arqueología comunitaria del Castro de San Lourenzo en A Pobra do Brollón, Lugo. A su vez, ha recibido apoyo de diferentes entidades, como son la Rutgers University, el Instituto de Ciencias del Patrimonio/Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (España), la Asociación de Veciños María Castaña de Cereixa (España) y del Centro Social, Cultural e Desportivo de Vilarelho da Raia (Portugal).
