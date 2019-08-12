Público
Iglesia católica La Iglesia tiene registrados 30.000 bienes 

El informe elaborado por el Colegio de Registradores esclarece la cifra de propiedades que ésta puso a su nombre gracias a un cambio legislativo en el Gobierno de José María Aznar en 1998 y que desde entonces permanecen ocultas.

La catedral de Brugos es uno de los bienes inmatriculados por la Iglesia - EFE

La cifra de propiedades que la Iglesia podría haber registrado a su nombre en las últimas dos décadas asciende a 30.000 inmuebles, según los datos del informe que el Colegio de Registradores entregó al Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez sobre los inmuebles de la Iglesia, bienes que ésta puso a su nombre gracias a un cambio legislativo en el Gobierno de José María Aznar en 1998.

El informe lleva listo desde el 12 de julio de 2018 y está coordinado por el Ministerio de Justicia, pero se pidió que se detallasen de forma más minuciosa las propiedades, según publica El País.

Este listado se elaboró en cumplimiento de una proposición no de ley del Congreso de los Diputados y desde entonces permanece oculto. El Gobierno asegura que esta relación de bienes sigue “en elaboración” y que aún no se ha enviado al Congreso porque se están corrigiendo posibles errores.

Su publicación permitirá iniciar el proceso de impugnación que el propio Gobierno anunció el pasado verano y comprobar si la Iglesia inscribió "bienes de dominio público". Además, abrirá la puerta para que los afectados puedan recurrir la titularidad de los inmuebles.

Desde Unidas Podemos denuncian la demora en la publicación del informe y acusan al PSOE de no hacer nada a pesar de tener el listado desde hace un año: "Ahora comprendemos mucho mejor de quién han aprendido los fondos buitres en este país, de la jerarquía eclesiástica. Y Sánchez y el Gobierno no hacen nada", ha manifestado Pablo Pérez, responsable de Comunicación de la formación en Andalucía.

