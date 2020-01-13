Público
Iglesias compartirá sede con Garzón y con el socialista Illa

En el edificio situado en el paseo del Prado compartirán edificio con Iglesias varios dirigentes actuales de Podemos, entre ellos Nacho Álvarez e Ione Belarra.

13/01/2020 - El nuevo ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón (d), el nuevo Vicepresidente de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias (i) y el nuevo ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa (c). / EFE - PACO CAMPOS

El vicepresidente segundo del Gobierno y ministro de Derechos Sociales y Agenda 2030, Pablo Iglesias, se instalará junto con el ministro de Consumo, Alberto Garzón, en la sede del Ministerio de Sanidad, donde permanecerá ese departamento con el ministro socialista Salvador Illa.

"Compartiremos, además de una maravillosa tarea de gobierno, un espacio físico que lo hará todavía más próximo", ha dicho durante su toma de posesión el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, en un acto en el que han tomado posesión los tres.

En el edificio situado en el paseo del Prado compartirán edificio con Iglesias varios dirigentes actuales de Podemos, entre ellos Nacho Álvarez e Ione Belarra como secretarios de Estado y también el secretario de Comunicación del partido, Juanma del Olmo, que se trasladará al nuevo centro de poder que tendrán que compartir con el PSOE.

La ministra de Igualdad, Irene Montero, sí tendrá un ministerio propio en la calle de Alcalá, en la actual sede de la Secretaría de Estado de Igualdad. 

