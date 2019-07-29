El 87,27 % de los inscritos en Podemos que han participado en la consulta para decidir si los diputados de la formación deben apoyar la investidura del socialista Javier Lambán y formar parte del próximo Gobierno de Aragón han votado de forma afirmativa, según ha informado la formación morada.
De los 6.800 inscritos de Podemos con derecho a voto han participado en la consulta telemática, puesta en marcha el pasado sábado y concluida a las 20.00 horas de hoy, menos de la mitad, un total de 3.379, de los que 17 votos emitidos han sido en blanco.
De los 3.362 votos válidos, 2.934 han sido favorables al apoyo a Lambán y la entrada de Podemos en el futuro Gobierno de Aragón y 428, el 12,73 % de los votos emitidos, han rechazado la propuesta.
Este resultado vincula el voto de los 5 diputados de Podemos en el pleno de investidura de Lambán que se celebrará el miércoles, quien se garantiza así que será elegido presidente por mayoría absoluta después de que las ejecutivas de PSOE, PAR y CHA hayan ratificado esta tarde el acuerdo con Podemos y de contar también con el apoyo del único diputado de IU.
