La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha recordado este jueves a Carles Puigdemont y Antoni Comín que para recibir las credenciales como eurodiputados deben acudir obligatoriamente al Congreso de los Diputados para acatar la Constitución.
De esta manera, la Junta desestima las solicitudes de entrega "inmediata" de las credenciales que habían realizado la coalición LLiures per Europa, por la que se presentaron Puigdemont y Comín, así como el abogado del expresident de Cataluña, Gonzalo Boye.
"No procede la entrega de la credencial de proclamación de diputado electo, en la medida en que dicha credencial se expide una vez que el candidato electo ha prestado juramento o promesa de acatamiento a la Constitución", aclara la Junta Electoral.
Tendrán oportunidad de hacerlo el próximo 17 de junio a las 12.00 horas en el Congreso de los Diputados
Puigdemont y Comín tendrán oportunidad de hacerlo el próximo 17 de junio a las 12.00 horas en el Congreso de los Diputados, fecha que ha elegido el organismo para celebrar la sesión en la que los 54 políticos que han resultado electos para la Eurocámara tendrán que prestar juramento.
Eso significa que ambos tendrán que regresar a España para acudir a la sesión, y en ese caso serían arrestados al entrar al país, ya que se encuentran en Bélgica huyendo de la Justicia española.
Una vez que los eurodiputados electos acudan a la sesión programada para el próximo lunes, recibirán la credencial correspondiente para acudir a la Eurocámara, siempre y cuando en el turno de palabra prometan acatar la Constitución. No obstante, la JEC analizará posteriormente las fórmulas de acatamiento utilizadas y podrá negarse a expedir la credencial.
