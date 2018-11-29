Público
¿Qué te parece que se obligue a todos los empleados a fichar a diario en el trabajo? FOTO: Europa Press

La reforma laboral diseñada por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez incluye, como novedad, que todos los empleados fichen a la entrada y salida de su puesto de trabajo. En caso de que el nuevo plan salga adelante, el Estatuto de los Trabajadores deberá garantizar el derecho de cada empleado a conocer el horario, la duración y la distribución de su jornada laboral.

Los sindicatos de CCOO y UGT aplauden la propuesta del Ejecutivo. "Una buena parte del fraude se perpetra por la falta de control horario por lo que creo que es algo importante que nos va a ayudar para que cuando la inspección de trabajo se presente en un centro sepa si el trabajador o la trabajadora está dentro del horario que toca, si su contrato es de jornada completa o no y si son horas extraordinarias o no", ha señalado el líder de de UGT, Pepe Álvarez, según recoge El Periódico. La patronal CEOE, por su parte, rechaza la propuesta.

