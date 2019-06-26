Pulso en los tribunales entre la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV) y el Consejo de Transparencia y Buen Gobierno (CTBG). La CNMV ha planteado un recurso contencioso-administrativo contra Transparencia, que ha reclamado la publicación del informe por el que se multó al ministro de Exteriores en funciones, Josep Borrell, con 30.000 euros por información privilegiada en la venta de acciones de Abengoa.
Este litigio surge después de que el medio de comunicación El Confidencial pidiera al regulador de la Bolsa el documento de la venta de acciones de la empresa. La CNMV se negó a hacer pública esa información porque "violaba la protección de datos personales".
La Comisión Nacional argumentó que hacer público ese documento violaba la protección de datos personales
Ante la negativa de la CNMV, Transparencia pidió hacer público el expediente sancionador contra Borrell, ya que destaca "el interés público en conocer la información demandada". Este enfrentamiento retrasará todo el proceso al menos más de un año.
Está será la tercera vez que la CNMV pide un recurso contra el Consejo de Transparencia. Las dos anteriores ocasiones fueron contra el Banco Popular por su manipulación del mercado de valores.
El exdiputado del PP, Carlos Floriano, pidió la solicitud de este documento, el cual le fue denegado por el Congreso.
En su día, Podemos pidió la dimisión de Borrell por la multa de 30.000 euros de la CNMV. Sin embargo, el actual ministro descartó la renuncia porque consideraba que sobre este tema ya había dicho "todo lo que tenía que decir".
