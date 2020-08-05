Juan Manuel García-Margallo, exministro de Asuntos Exteriores con Mariano Rajoy, ha admitido en una entrevista con la Cadena SER, que mantuvo dos reuniones con Corinna Larsen a petición del rey emérito Juan Carlos I cuando era ministro de Exteriores.

Sin embargo, ha asegurado que fueron "reuniones sociales", descartando por completo las supuestas corruptelas de Juan Carlos I.

"Yo tuve dos reuniones privadas en las que estaba la señora Larsen. Nunca se habló de negocios ni de nada que tuviera que ver con mis responsabilidades políticas. Jamás se habló de esos temas. Fueron a petición del rey", relata el exministro.

"No hubo más que dos reuniones sociales y no se habló de ningún tema de este tipo. Se habló de lo que se habla en una reunión privada, no me parece sensato desvelar el contenido", ha declarado Margallo.

Ha añadido, sobre la situación que rodea al rey emérito, que le provoca una "enorme tristeza y gran preocupación", y le resta importancia a su paradero, pues le considera un ciudadano más. "Juan Carlos no es rey de España. Tiene título de rey, pero no lo es", ha señalado. Considera que el escándalo que le rodea es una "maniobra" para cambiar el régimen en España.