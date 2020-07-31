Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I recibió un ático en Londres tras abdicar comprado por Omán que luego revendió

Juan Carlos I recibió un ático en Londres tras abdicar comprado por Omán que luego revendió

Costó 62 millones y dos años después fue revendido en una operación donde 'desaparecieron' 20 millones de euros. No aparece en las dos fundaciones 'off shore' descubiertas a Juan Carlos I hasta el momento.

El rey Juan Carlos I junto al sultán de Omán Qaboos Bin Said en la visita que realizó en mayo de 2014, un mes antes de dejar de ser jefe del Estado. Foto: Casa real / Borja Fotógrafos
madrid

público

El futuro judicial del rey emérito se complica. Juan Carlos I recibió un ático en Londres después de abdicar y al menos 20 millones desapareciendo en su venta realizada en las Islas Vírgenes, un opaco paraíso fiscal.

El ático de lujo fue comprado por la embajada de Omán en Londres y el sultán se lo cedió al rey emérito para su uso por tiempo ilimitado tan sólo dos semanas después de abdicar, según revela El Confidencial que atribuye la información a "fuentes próximas a las pesquisas" y no publica ningun documento probatorio.

La vivienda costó 50 millones de libras (alrededor de 62,7 millones de euros) y fue adquirida por el embajador. El emérito transformó una habitación en sala de rehabilitación.

A mediados de 2016, Juan Carlos I se quejó de que Omán no se hiciera cargo de los gastos de comunidad y, unas semanas más tarde, informó al sultán de que ya no quería su 'regalo' y que prefería vender el inmueble. Trasladó a sus amigos que prefería quedarse con los 62 millones.

El mensaje del rey emérito provocó un profundo malestar en la corte de Omán porque el sultán había previsto conservar el ático, tras la muerte de Juan Carlos I, para añadirlo a su sede diplomática que se encuentra justo detrás y poderlo usarlo después por el personal de la embajada o sus dignatarios.

(Habrá ampliación)

