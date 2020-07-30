Estás leyendo: Juan Carlos I podría evitar la acusación de delito fiscal regularizando su cuenta con Hacienda

Juan Carlos I podría evitar la acusación de delito fiscal regularizando su cuenta con Hacienda

El rey emérito busca un resquicio legal para evitar la apertura de un procedimiento penal antes de que le sea notificada ninguna investigación desde la Administración Tributaria.

Imagen de archivo de Juan carlos I. - EFE
Juan Carlos I podría evitar una posible acusación de la Fiscalía del Tribunal Supremo mediante una regularización fiscal voluntaria. Según informa El Confidencial, esto evitaría la apertura de un procedimiento penal antes de que le sea notificada ninguna investigación.

Los asesores del rey emérito han encontrado esta posibilidad que ya ha sido usada en España, concretamente este recurso está recogido en el artículo 305 del Código Penal que contempla la regularización fiscal voluntaria para evitar el procedimiento penal. 

Por tanto, ante el delito fiscal, Juan Carlos I podría regularizar su situación tributaria antes de que se le notifique desde la Administración Tributaria el inicio de investigaciones y comprobaciones. Este mismo precepto establece que la regularización "impedirá que se le persiga por las posibles irregularidades contables u otras falsedades instrumentales" que "pudiera haber cometido con carácter previo a la regularización de su situación tributaria".

Si Juan Carlos I se quiere salir con la suya, deberá disponer de los importes que requiere la regularización, ya que esta debe ser completa y de todos los bienes fiscalmente eludidos.

Además la regularización de Juan Carlos I implicaría una confesión del delito fiscal. "El delito fiscal es la principal amenaza sobre Juan Carlos I. El de blanqueo, el otro delito bajo investigación, requiere un origen ilícito de los fondos pero como era inviolable cuando recibió la donación de Arabia es una camino que fuentes jurídicas consideran vedado a la investigación", señala El Confidencial.

