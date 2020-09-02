Estás leyendo: Unidas Podemos llevará al Constitucional la negativa del Congreso a investigar al rey emérito

Juan Carlos I Unidas Podemos llevará al Constitucional la negativa del Congreso a investigar al rey emérito

El grupo presentó esta iniciativa en junio pero la Mesa, con los votos del PSOE, el PP y Vox, rechazó tramitarla porque, según señalaron los letrados de la Cámara, la figura del anterior jefe del Estado goza de inviolabilidad en la Constitución.

Juan Carlos I Europa Press
Juan Carlos I en una imagen de archivo. EUROPA PRESS

madrid

europa press

Unidas Podemos recurrirá ante el Tribunal Constitucional el rechazo de la Mesa del Congreso a tramitar su comisión de investigación sobre las comisiones del AVE a La Meca y la supuesta donación de Arabia Saudí al rey Juan Carlos.

El grupo confederal presentó esta iniciativa el pasado junio pero la Mesa del Congreso, con los votos del PSOE, el PP y Vox, rechazó tramitarla porque, según señalaron los letrados de la Cámara, la figura del anterior jefe del Estado goza de inviolabilidad en la Constitución.

La negativa fue recurrida ante la propia Mesa, pero Unidas Podemos no ha logrado apoyos para reconsiderar esa decisión, por lo que el siguiente paso será recurrir en amparo ante el Tribunal Constitucional.

Así lo ha avanzado este miércoles el diputado de En Comú Podem y secretario de la Mesa, Gerardo Pisarello, quien considera que se están vulnerando los derechos de la ciudadanía para "conocer la verdad" sobre estos asuntos.

Según el portavoz de Unidas Podemos, Pablo Echenique, la argumentación de los letrados es "débil" porque hay otros artíuculos de la Constitución que no se han tenido en cuenta, por lo que acudir al TC es "una posibilidad muy probable".

