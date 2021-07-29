El Poder Judicial jubila al juez del 'caso Cursach' por incapacidad permanente

madrid
El Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) ha acordado jubilar al juez Manuel Penalva por incapacidad permanente para el servicio, tras dos años de baja médica. El juez investigó los primeros macrocasos de corrupción donde estaban involucrados la Policía Local de Palma de Mallorca y de Calvià, y que supuso la detención del mayor empresario de ocio nocturno de la isla, Bartolomé Cursach.
Penalva fue relegado del caso un año después de la detención del empresario tras hacerse público que se había mensajeado con una testigo protegida en dicha causa. Además, salió a la luz un chat de WhatsApp donde participaban el fiscal del caso, Miguel Ángel Subirán, y policías del grupo de Blanqueo, donde intercambiaban opiniones e insultos sobre los investigados.
En 2018 la instrucción pasó al juez Miguel Florit, quien imputó al fiscal y a Penalva por delitos de prevaricación, revelación de secretos, coacción a testigos y detención ilegal. Pero en abril de este año, Carlos Gómez, magistrado del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Baleares (TSJB), exculpó al juez Penalva y al fiscal Subirán de las acusaciones más graves, pero continúa el procedimiento contra el exjuez por delitos de revelación de secretos y omisión de perseguir el delito.
El ‘caso Cursach’ se comenzó a investigar en 2013 y empezó con la investigación con el supuesto amaño de las oposiciones de ascenso dentro de la Policía Local de Palma. Pero las pesquisas de otro caso desvelaron las conexiones entre el empresario balear y los agentes locales que controlaban el ocio nocturno y el tráfico de droga.
El fiscal y el magistrado se apoyaron en un grupo de agentes de la unidad de Blanqueo durante la investigación, mientras aumentaban las denuncias por amenazas del entorno de Cursach para obstaculizar la investigación. El magnate de la noche fue detenido en 2017 y empezaron a aparecer datos sobre supuestas coacciones a una testigo por parte del juez.
Si finalmente Penalva y Subirán son condenados, las investigaciones serían declaradas nulas y Cursach, sus colaboradores, y varios policías locales no tendrían que enfrentarse a un juicio que está pendiente de citación.
