Tres preguntas ha tardado la acusación popular de Vox en ser reprendida por Manuel Marchena, el presidente de la Sala de Lo Penal del Tribunal Supremo, por su actuación en la octava jornada del juicio al procés. [Aquí, toda la información en directo].

Marchena, a Vox: "Estaba usted intentando preguntar al testigo qué pensaban los acusados". "Le está pidiendo que valore comportamientos ajenos"

Mediante la introducción de la fórmula "en lo que usted conoce", y según Marchena, el representante de los ultraderechistas ha pedido al portavoz de ERC en el Congreso de los Diputados, Joan Tardá, que hiciese "una valoración" sobre los pensamientos e intenciones de los dirigentes independentistas procesados: "Estaba usted intentando preguntar al testigo qué pensaban los acusados". "Le está pidiendo que valore comportamientos ajenos", decía, exigiéndole que se ciña a sus instrucciones, previamente anunciadas: "Si no, desnaturalizamos lo que es el significado de la prueba testifical".

Y, ante la insistencia del letrado de Vox, Pedro Fernández Hernández, Marchena repetía su argumentación: "Para probar las conductas de los acusados no pregunte a ningún testigo". "No existe el testigo llamado para la valoración de los hechos, no existe el testigo opinante", sentenciaba.

Al arranque de la comparecencia de Tardá, además, Marchena también le ha impedido que contestara a Vox en catalán, recordándole que un testigo tiene "la obligación de emplear la lengua oficial" del lugar en el que se celebra el juicio, en este caso el castellano.



Vox apenas ha realizado media docena de preguntas a Tardá. Al arranque de la sesión, antes de la comparecencia de Tardá como testigo, Marchena avisó de que "el testigo es un tercero que viene a opinar sobre el hecho". "Vamos a evitar valoraciones, vamos a evitar debates", advertía.

