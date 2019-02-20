Público
Juicio del procés Borrás señala a Puigdemont como responsable último del referéndum: "Su firma era la necesaria"

La exconsellera no ha querido "quitar valor" a su participación en la convocatoria, pero ha dejado claro que su firma "no era necesaria" porque convocar un referéndum no estaba dentro de sus funciones.

Meritxell Borràs durante su declaración el juicio del 'procés'. / EFE

La exconsellera de Gobernación Meritxel Borràs ha descargado la responsabilidad de la convocatoria del referéndum del 1-O en el expresident Carles Puigdemont, huido de la Justicia, cuya firma y la del consejero en la materia eran las únicas necesarias para sacar adelante el decreto.

Durante su declaración ante el juicio del 'procés', en el que se enfrenta a 7 años de cárcel, Borràs no ha querido "quitar valor" a su participación en la convocatoria, si bien ha dejado claro que su firma "no era necesaria" porque convocar un referéndum no estaba dentro de sus funciones.

Borràs dice que su firma fue "gesto simbólico"

Las necesarias eran las del consejero en la materia y la del entonces presidente de la Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, uno de los procesados en esta causa que no se encuentra sentado en el banquillo por encontrarse huido del país y estar de este modo declarado "en rebeldía" por el Tribunal Supremo. 

La exconsellera, acusada de desobediencia y malversación, ha explicado que el Govern firmó el decreto en bloque como un "gesto o símbolo" que demostraba que iba a "responder a esa voluntad y compromiso que tenía el Govern frente al mandato del Parlament". Firmaron todos por dar la "imagen de compromiso del conjunto del Gobierno con el referéndum", pues al tiempo existía la voluntad de no destinar dinero público al mismo. "Dinero público no se utilizó", ha reiterado.

Según la exconsellera, todos firmaron por dar la "imagen de compromiso del conjunto del Gobierno con el referéndum"

Borràs, una de los tres acusados que está en libertad, ha manifestado que esos días se encontró en la "disyuntiva" de atender el "mandato" del Govern, con mayoría absoluta independentista, y la posibilidad de que la ley del referéndum pudiera ser suspendida. Ante ese escenario, le pareció que tenía que ser fiel al deseo mayoritario del Parlament, aunque sin menospreciar al Tribunal Constitucional, a quien no le ha querido "quitar valor" pese a que "en los últimos años se había politizado".

