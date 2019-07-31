Un juez de Barcelona ha abierto una investigación para determinar si el ex delegado del Gobierno en Catalunya Enric Millo prevaricó al no intervenir para impedir las cargas del 1-O, pese al cargo que ostentaba, a raíz de una querella presentada por la entidad independentista Juristes per la República.
En un auto, el juzgado de instrucción 27 de Barcelona acuerda admitir a trámite la querella contra Millo e incoar diligencias de investigación al considerar que los hechos relatados en la misma "presentan características que hacen presumir la posible existencia de un delito de prevaricación".
Juristes per la República interpuso una querella contra Millo por un delito de prevaricación por omisión ante lo que consideran una "no actuación" del entonces delegado del Gobierno en Catalunya, dada su condición de autoridad, para impedir las cargas del 1-O.
En su declaración como testigo en el juicio en el Supremo a la cúpula del procés, el pasado 5 de febrero, Millo acusó al expresident catalán Carles Puigdemont de alentar el 1-O las concentraciones en puntos de votación para impedir que la policía requisara urnas, ante lo que se constituyeron "murallas de personas" que se enfrentaron violentamente con los agentes.
