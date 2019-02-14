El tribunal del juicio al procés ha admitido que el exministro del Interior Juan Ignacio Zoido declare como testigo en la vista oral, como habían solicitado el exconseller de Interior Joaquim Forn. Sin embargo, la sala ha rechazado que declare Carles Puigdemont, tal y como había pedido el expresident. "Seamos serios", ha añadido.
La primera es una de las alegaciones que el tribunal ha admitido en la tercera sesión de la causa contra el proceso soberanista catalán, que ha comenzado con una extensa respuesta del presidente del tribunal, Manuel Marchena, a las peticiones planteadas por las defensas de los doce acusados.
Marchena ha explicado que el tribunal ha aceptado esta testifical para que pueda dar explicaciones sobre su intervención en la Comisión de Seguridad del Senado respecto a la intervención policial del 1-O, pues "la sala considera que puede tener interés para el derecho de defensa que asiste a Forn".
Sin embargo, sobre la petición realizada por Puigdemont, Marchena ha rehusado su propuesta alegando que "no se puede venir por la mañana de acusado y por la tarde de testigo, es inviable".
