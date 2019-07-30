Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Junta Directiva PP Álvarez de Toledo será la portavoz del PP en el Congreso y Maroto, en el Senado

La Junta Directiva Nacional del partido se ha reunido este martes para remodelar toda la cúpula de la formación.  

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
La futura portavoz popular en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. / Europa Press

La futura portavoz popular en el Congreso, Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo. / Europa Press

Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo será la portavoz del PP en el Congreso y Javier Maroto el del Senado, según ha anunciado este mediodía el líder del partido, Pablo Casado, en la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional.

Según han confirmado fuentes del PP, Casado ha anunciado estos nombramientos en una reunión a la que asisten la cúpula del partido, los 'barones' -aunque han faltado los presidentes de la Xunta, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, y del PP vasco, Alfonso Alonso- y los diputados en el Congreso y senadores

Otros nombramientos

Estos dos primeros anuncios han sido sucedidos por los de Ana Beltrán, presidenta del PP de Navarra, como vicesecretaria de Organización del PP, y del diputado por Málaga Pablo Montesinos como nuevo vicesecretario de Comunicación.

Casado también ha comunicado que Antonio González Terol será el nuevo vicesecretario de Política Territorial en sustitución de Vicente Tirado, mientras que mantiene a Cuca Gamarra al frente de la vicesecretaría Social y a Isabel García Tejerina en la de Sectorial. Además, habrá una nueva vicesecretaría de Participación, que dirigirá el gallego Jaime Olano.

El presidente del PP ha confirmado estos cambios en su dirección en la reunión de la Junta Directiva Nacional del partido, que reúne a la cúpula y a los diputados y senadores.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad