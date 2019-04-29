Público
Elecciones europeas La Junta Electoral impide al PSOE presentar a Sami Naïr como número tres en su lista a las europeas

La Junta ha señalado que este acuerdo se basa en el artículo 6.1 de la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General, en el que se establece que para ser elegible hay que tener la cualidad de "elector".

El politólogo y filósofo francés de origen argelino, Sami Naïr.

La Junta Electoral Central (JEC) ha dejado fuera de la lista del PSOE para las elecciones europeas al catedrático francés Sami Naïr, número tres de la candidatura, porque no reúne todos los requisitos para ser elegible en España. Fuentes de la Junta han señalado que este acuerdo se basa en el artículo 6.1 de la Ley Orgánica del Régimen Electoral General, en el que se establece que para ser elegible hay que tener la cualidad de "elector".

Naïr no la tiene en España, sino en Francia, apuntan las fuentes consultadas, por lo que no puede presentarse en la lista del PSOE para aspirar a ser eurodiputado. El académico de origen argelino formó parte del Parlamento europeo entre los años 1999 y 2004 tras integrar la candidatura de los socialistas franceses.

El profesor de Ciencias Políticas en París, colaborador de diferentes medios de comunicación, entre ellos el diario El País, y autor de numerosos libros, es uno de los especialistas más relevantes en Europa sobre migraciones. Para estas elecciones europeas, el secretario general del PSOE, Pedro Sánchez, le fichó. Ya contó con él como parte de su equipo en anteriores elecciones generales.

