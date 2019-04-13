El PP ha registrado este sábado en la Junta Electoral de Almería un escrito en el que solicita la suspensión del Congreso "80 años del Exilio Republicano Andaluz", en el que participará la ministra de Justicia, Dolores Delgado, y el de Cultura, José Guirao, por considerar que infringe la ley electoral.
Según explica el PP de Almería en una nota, el acto se celebrará el próximo lunes a las 20.00 horas en la Escuela de Arte de la capital almerienses y está previsto que intervengan Delgado, Guirao, que encabeza la lista del PSOE al Congreso por Almería, y el exdirector general de Memoria Histórica, Fernando Martínez, que se presenta en la candidatura socialista al Senado.
Según los populares, este acto está "financiado directa o indirectamente por los poderes públicos (Gobierno de España, Junta de Andalucía, Universidad de Almería)".
En el escrito, el PP manifiesta que el acto tendrá lugar además en un local de titularidad pública y no se encuentra incluido en la relación de espacios para la celebración de actos de campaña electoral.
Adjunta al escrito la convocatoria al acto que se está efectuando desde el correo electrónico del gabinete de prensa de la Universidad de Almería.
