El jurado declara culpables de asesinato a Rosa Peral y Albert López por el "crimen de la Guardia Urbana"

barcelona
Los dos acusados por el crimen de la Guardia Urbana, Rosa Peral y Albert López, agentes de la policía barcelonesa, han sido considerados culpables este lunes por el Tribunal del Jurado de la Audiencia de Barcelona de asesinar al novio de ella y también agente, Pedro R.
El Tribunal del Jurado, que empezó a deliberar --incomunicado-- el miércoles 18 de marzo a las 13 horas el objeto del veredicto, ha contestado a una lista de 27 preguntas sobre los hechos juzgados.
En la sala de Jurado de la Audiencia de Barcelona han estado presentes el magistrado presidente, Enrique Rovira, la fiscal substituta Elena Contreras, y los miembros del jurado, además de abogados substitutos, pero no los acusados.
Peral dio positivo en coronavirus, lo que ha motivado que Albert López, el fiscal del caso, Félix Martín, el abogado de la acusación particular, Juan Carlos Zayas, y las defensas Olga Arderiu y José Luis Bravo, estén aislados preventivamente, si bien Peral y López han podido seguir la lectura del veredicto a través de videoconferencia.
Los dos acusados se enfrentan a peticiones de condena de hasta 25 años por asesinato con alevosía, por matar a Pedro R. en la casa que compartía con Peral, en Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), la noche del 1 al 2 de mayo de 2017 y quemar su cadáver en su coche en una pista forestal cerca del pantano de Foix.
Rosa Peral y Albert López han mantenido versiones contradictorias, se han acusado mutuamente del crimen en el juicio y se situaron a sí mismos solo como encubridores, y ella incluso dijo que supo que su pareja había muerto cuatro días después del asesinato.
