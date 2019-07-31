Público
La justicia europea fija para el 14 de octubre la vista sobre la inmunidad de Junqueras

La defensa de Junqueras pidió que el Supremo consultara a la justicia europea sobre si el líder de ERC debe salir de la prisión para tomar su acta y ser eurodiputado, aunque no aseguraría que pudiera ejercer como tal.

Imagen tomada de la señal institucional del Tribunal Supremo, del exvicepresidente de la Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, durante su turno de palabra en la última jornada del juicio al 'procés'. - EFE

El Tribunal de Justicia de la Unión Europa (TJUE) celebrará la vista para decidir si el líder de ERC, Oriol Junqueras, tiene inmunidad como eurodiputado, después de que el Tribunal Supremo (TS) no le permitiera salir de la prisión para tomar el acta en Bruselas.

En el escrito de citación publicado por TV3, fechado este martes 30 de julio, el presidente del TJUE cita al líder soberanista encarcelado por la celebración del 1-O para el lunes 14 de octubre.

La defensa de Junqueras pidió que el TS consultara a la justicia europea sobre este caso, por lo que el TJUE debe dictaminar si debe salir de la prisión para tomar su acta y ser eurodiputado, aunque no aseguraría que pudiera ejercer como tal.

En declaraciones a TV3 recogidas por Europa Press, el abogado del líder de ERC, Andreu van den Eyde, cree que si el tribunal resuelve favorable, no implicaría la salida inmediata de Junqueras de la prisión, aunque cree que su libertad debería ser una consecuencia "casi lógica".

"Formalmente ellos no tienen ninguna obligación real de dar esta libertad. La única obligación real que tendrá el Tribunal Supremo, si se dice que existe la inmunidad, es que tendrá que pedir un suplicatorio al Parlamento Europeo", ha expresado el letrado.

Van den Eynde también cree que, si el fallo les favorece, el TS debería paralizar la sentencia del juicio sobre el proceso soberanista: "Creo que estamos abocados a no tener sentencia hasta que se resuelva esto y afrontar una situación muy crítica que es como se puede prorrogar el límite de dos años de prisión provisional para toda esta gente."

