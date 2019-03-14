Público
Lazo amarillo El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona retira el lazo amarillo de la fachada del consistorio

La Junta Electoral había dado 12 horas a Ada Colau para retirarlo.

Fachada del Ayuntamiento de Barcelona con el lazo amarillo. (EP)

El Ayuntamiento de Barcelona ha retirado este jueves el lazo amarillo que colgaba de la fachada del consistorio, después de la resolución de la Junta Electoral de la Zona de Barcelona que obligaba al Gobierno municipal a retirarlo.

Fuentes municipales han explicado que el Ayuntamiento "quiere contribuir a generar un clima de debate electoral sereno y constructivo que se dé en el terreno de la política y no en el ámbito judicial".

La Junta Electoral de Zona de Barcelona había ordenado este jueves a la alcaldesa, Ada Colau, retirar el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Ayuntamiento, porque considera que este símbolo vulnera "flagrantemente la neutralidad del Ayuntamiento" porque exteriorizan la ideología de determinados partidos y personas que concurren a las elecciones.

En la orden argumenta que este símbolo vulnera "flagrantemente la neutralidad del Ayuntamiento" porque exterioriza la ideología de determinados partidos y personas que concurren a las elecciones.

Después de esta resolución, el Gobierno municipal ha solicitado un informe al secretario general del Ayuntamiento, "que constata la obligación de retirar la simbología y la obligación de la institución de hacerlo de manera inmediata, igual como ya sucedió en las pasadas elecciones del 21 de diciembre", por lo que ha decidido retirar el lazo amarillo.

De esta manera, la decisión de Colau se ha diferenciado de la del presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, que el miércoles decidió mantener el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat y pidió a la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) reconsiderar su decisión de exigir la retirada de este símbolo.

Además, las fuentes ya citadas han informado que el Ayuntamiento ha denunciado a los juzgados a las cinco personas que fueron identificadas en la madrugada del miércoles al jueves por descolgar el lazo amarillo de la fachada del consistorio.

