Público
Público

Los lazos amarillos podrían llevar a Torra a un juicio por desobediencia por segunda vez

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya estudia abrir una investigación por la vía penal, al no haber retirado a tiempo del Palau los símbolos en apoyo a los presos independentistas después de que el TSJC le diera un plazo de 48 horas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una sesión plenaria en el Parlament de Catalunya. / Europa Press

El president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, durante una sesión plenaria en el Parlament de Catalunya. / Europa Press

El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Cataluña (TSJC) ha abierto un procedimiento penal para decidir si vuelve a investigar al presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, por presunta desobediencia, al no retirar el lazo amarillo del Palau.

La Sala Civil y Penal lo ha decidido después de que la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo viera en noviembre posible "relevancia penal" en el incumplimiento por parte de Torra del plazo para retirar la pancarta con el lazo amarillo de la fachada del Palau de la Generalitat en septiembre.

La instancia ha designado como ponente al magistrado Carlos Ramos, que formará la Sala de Admisión con el presidente del tribunal, Jesús María Barrientos, y la magistrada Mercedes Armas.

Torra retiró la pancarta, pero lo hizo fuera de plazo

El tribunal acordó la medida cautelar de retirar la pancarta a raíz de un recurso interpuesto por la entidad Impulso Ciudadano y dio un plazo de 48 horas a Torra desde que fue requerido personalmente el 23 de septiembre, pero el presidente de la Generalitat no quitó el cartel del balcón del Palau hasta que, expirado el plazo, se ordenó que lo hicieran los Mossos d'Esquadra.

A las 15.33 horas dos operarios retiraron la pancarta con el lazo y sobre las 18 la Generalitat colgó otra con el lema 'Libertad de opinión y expresión. Artículo 19 de la Declaración Universal de los Derechos Humanos'.

Posteriormente, el 4 de noviembre, la sección quinta de la Sala de lo Contencioso Administrativo rechazó un recurso de reposición que la Generalitat interpuso contra la orden del TSJC de retirar la pancarta a favor de la libertad de los líderes independentistas encarcelados en septiembre.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad