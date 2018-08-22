La vicesecretaria general del PSOE y portavoz del grupo parlamentario socialista en el Congreso, Adriana Lastra, ha afirmado este miércoles que "no se puede perseguir policialmente" a quienes ponen lazos amarillos ni a quienes los quitan porque considera que, en ambos casos, "es libertad de expresión".

Así lo ha expresado en declaraciones a los medios en Almería en las que ha asegurado que, "aunque guste más o menos", la colocación y la retirada de símbolos independentistas en Catalunya, se trata de "libertad de expresión".

En este sentido ha destacado las declaraciones de la fiscal general del Estado, María José Segarra, en las que aseguraba que no ve "delito alguno" en poner o quitar lazos amarillos. "Comparto la reflexión de la fiscal ya que no es ningún delito poner lazos al igual que no es ningún delito quitarlos, por lo tanto no entendería que existiera algún tipo de persecución política a la gente que los pone y los quita", ha recalcado.

Los Mossos d'Esquadra identificaron el pasado viernes a 14 personas por arrancar lazos amarillos de las calles de Móra la Nova, Tivissa y Vandellòs (Tarragona).