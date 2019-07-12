El Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJCat) ha decretado este viernes la apertura del juicio oral contra el president de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, por un presunto delito de desobediencia por no haber acatado la decisión de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar los lazos amarillos de los edificios de la Generalitat.
El auto del TSJCat, recogido por Europa Press, declara la competencia de la Sala de lo Civil y Penal del tribunal para llevar a juicio la acusación de la Fiscalía y la acusación popular ejercida por Vox.
Torra declaró el 15 de mayo ante el TSJCat por esta causa, donde admitió haber desobedecido.
[Habrá ampliación]
