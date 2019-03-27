La Fiscalía Superior de Catalunya ha presentado este miércoles una querella por desobediencia contra el presidente de la Generalitat, Quim Torra, al que acusa de desoír la orden de la Junta Electoral Central (JEC) de retirar los lazos amarillos y pancartas de apoyo a los políticos presos de los edificios de la Generalitat.
La querella, presentada ante el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC), acusa a Torra de "desatender" el mandato de la Junta Electoral cuando, "consciente y deliberadamente", decidió mantener simbología "partidista" en edificios públicos dependientes de la Generalitat, "aunque fuera de forma encubierta".
En la querella el fiscal superior Francisco Bañeres pide, entre otras actuaciones, citar a declarar al presidente del Govern. La Fiscalía General del Estado recibió el expediente de la JEC en el que expone y detalla el incumplimiento reiterado por parte de Torra de los acuerdos de la Junta de 11 y 18 de marzo de 2019, y después remitió a la Fiscalía catalana el informe del órgano supervisor.
(Habrá ampliación)
