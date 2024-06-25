Newsletters

Lee el texto íntegro del acuerdo entre PP y PSOE para renovar el CGPJ

Un acuerdo que, según los firmantes, cumple con las recomendaciones manifestadas por la Comisión Europea para el nombramiento del órgano de gobierno de jueces y magistrados.

González Pons, Félix Bolaños y Vera Jourova, vicepresidenta de la Comisión Europea, se reúnen para firmar un acuerdo en Bruselas, a 25 de junio de 2024.
González Pons, Félix Bolaños y Vera Jourova, vicepresidenta de la Comisión Europea, se reúnen para firmar un acuerdo en Bruselas, a 25 de junio de 2024. Omar Havana / EEF

Madrid

El PSOE y el PP han sellado un acuerdo para la renovación del Consejo General del Poder Judicial (CGPJ) que pone fin a cinco años de interinidad y que, según los firmantes, cumple con las recomendaciones manifestadas por la Comisión Europea para el nombramiento del órgano de gobierno de jueces y magistrados.

Aquí puedes leer de forma íntegra tanto el propio acuerdo como la Proposición de Ley:

