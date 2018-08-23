El portavoz del grupo parlamentario del PP en el Senado, Ignacio Cosidó, ha asegurado este jueves que su formación "se opondrá con toda la capacidad parlamentaria" al pacto que alcanzaron a última hora de este miércoles el Ministerio de Hacienda y Podemos en el que se recoge la eliminación de derecho a veto que atribuye la Ley de Estabilidad Presupuestaria al Senado para la definición de la senda de déficit. "Está en juego la calidad democrática", ha aseverado.
Así lo ha expresado en declaraciones en Antena 3 , en las que ha lamentado el acuerdo entre la formación 'morada' y el Gobierno porque considera que "supone limitar la capacidad del Parlamento para controlar la acción del poder ejecutivo".
"Lo que diferencia a las democracias parlamentarias de los regímenes autoritarios es el papel del Parlamento y tenemos un Gobierno que actúa a base de orillar la legitimidad democrática que reside en el Parlamento en sus dos Cámaras", ha subrayado Cosidó.
Con todo, ha anunciado que desde el PP se opondrán a ese pacto con "toda la intensidad" y ha explicado que lo harán presumiblemente buscando la alianza de los partidos "que defienden una democracia parlamentaria" o a través de recursos ante el Tribunal Constitucional porque, en su opinión, "está en juego la calidad democrática". "Por ahí no vamos a pasar", ha zanjado".
Asimismo, ha exigido al Gobierno que "no deje la política económica en manos de Podemos" porque considera que eso supone "volver a la senda segura de una regresión democrática y de una crisis económica de consecuencias impredecibles".
