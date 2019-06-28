No hay sorpresas en la recta final del juicio contra el PP. La Fiscalía, que no acusa y se ha mantenido alineada con el PP durante toda la causa, ha elevado este viernes a definitivas sus conclusiones provisionales sobre causa, por lo que mantiene la petición de absolución del Partido Popular, su extesorera y gerente, Carmen Navarro, y los responsables de los servicios jurídicos e informáticos, Alberto Durán y José Manuel Moreno.
La formación conservadora está acusada de un delito de daños informáticos por la destrucción de los ordenadores de Luis Bárcenas, que según el extesorero almacenaban información sobre la caja b del PP, ya acreditada por la Audiencia Nacional en su sentencia por la Época 1 de Gürtel. El juicio quedará visto para sentencia este viernes.
"Todo el relato de los hechos se construye sobre la versión de Bárcenas, que tilda de inverosímil y contradictoria", ratifica el Ministerio Público
El Ministerio Público, que ha mantenido una línea cercana a la de las defensas, se ha ratificado en que no hubo ningún delito, empeñándose en afirmar que todo el relato de los hechos se construye sobre la versión de Bárcenas, que tilda de “inverosímil y contradictoria”.
Por otro lado, las acusaciones populares Izquierda Unida-Los Verdes y la Asociación de Abogados Demócratas por Europa (ADADE), se han mantenido en sus posiciones, que en el caso de IU pasan por la petición de la multa más cuantiosa para los conservadores: 10.8 millones de euros por dos delitos de daños informáticos. Para sus empleados reclama cuatro años y seis meses de cárcel, contando también con el supuesto delito de encubrimiento.
Y, en lo que respecta a la tercera acusación, ejercida por el Observatori Drets Humans (DESC), hay un endurecimiento de posición. Pasa a acusar por dos delitos de daños informáticos en lugar de uno solo, uno por cada disco duro destruido. Por ello duplica su petición inicial de multa para elevarla hasta 1 millón de euros por ordenador, a lo que se suma la suspensión de las actividades del partido por un plazo de un año, y la prohibición de recibir donaciones en 10 años.
