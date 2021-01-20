Vox sigue haciéndole ojitos a Juan Carlos Girauta, el exportavoz de Ciudadanos en el Congreso. La secretaria general del grupo parlamentario de Vox, Macarena Olona, ha reconocido este miércoles que estaría "encantadísima" de que Girauta se uniese a las filas del partido de ultraderecha.

"No sé si puedo hablar en nombre de Vox, pero estaría encantadísima de compartir filar formales, porque no me cabe la menor duda de que comparto la misma trinchera de defensa de libertad", ha asegurado Olona en una entrevista en La hora de La 1, en Televisión Española.

Posteriormente a la entrevista en TVE, Olona ha tuiteado ese fragmento en Twitter con una frase muy elocuente dirigida expresamente a Girauta: "Y es un orgullo compartir esa trinchera, @GirautaOficial". Girauta no ha tardado en retuitear ese tuit de Olona, como dejándose querer.

Y es un orgullo compartir esa trinchera, @GirautaOficial. https://t.co/zUjN7YIYNN — Macarena Olona (@Macarena_Olona) January 20, 2021

Olona se ha expresado así después de que la Fundación Disenso, vinculada a Vox, haya fichado a Girauta para uno de sus actos públicos. Para la dirigente del partido, Girauta es "una voz libre y muy valiente, necesaria en España para luchar contra el Frente Popular del gobierno de la nación".

La presencia de Juan Carlos Girauta en la mesa redonda de la fundación próxima a Vox provocó reacciones en las redes sociales, dado su sonoro distanciamiento con la actual dirección de Inés Arrimadas al frente de Ciudadanos. "No me voy a ningún sitio", quiso señalar Girauta en Twitter.