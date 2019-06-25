Público
Madrid Vox rompe las negociaciones con el PP en la Comunidad de Madrid 

El partido ultraderechista asegura que sigue sin cumplirse el acuerdo en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid. "Se les ha acabado el tiempo", aseguran desde el partido de Santiago Abascal.

06/06/2019.- Las candidatas del PP y de Vox para la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), y Rocío Monasterio (i), respectivamente, durante la reunión que han mantenido esta tarde en la Asamblea de Madrid dentro de las negociaciones para la formació

Las candidatas del PP y de Vox para la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso (d), y Rocío Monasterio (i), respectivamente, durante la reunión que han mantenido esta tarde en la Asamblea de Madrid dentro de las negociaciones para la formación de Gobierno regional. (Víctor Lerena | EFE) 

Vox ha decidido romper este martes las negociaciones con la candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para formar un Gobierno. Fuentes del partido ultraderechista han informado que han tomado esta decisión porque sigue sin cumplirse el acuerdo que suscribieron con el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Estas mismas fuentes señalan que el PP "ha tenido tiempo de sobra" para aceptar dichas condiciones en el Ayuntamiento de la capital, pero "ya se les ha acabado el tiempo". "No ha habido ningún avance", certifican desde Vox. "Damos por rotas todas las negociaciones", añaden categóricos. 

A las 13.00 horas comparecerá el portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario de Vox en el Congreso y cabeza del comité negociador, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, para explicar con más detalle esta decisión.

(Habrá ampliación)

