Vox ha decidido romper este martes las negociaciones con la candidata del PP a la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, para formar un Gobierno. Fuentes del partido ultraderechista han informado que han tomado esta decisión porque sigue sin cumplirse el acuerdo que suscribieron con el PP en el Ayuntamiento de Madrid.
Estas mismas fuentes señalan que el PP "ha tenido tiempo de sobra" para aceptar dichas condiciones en el Ayuntamiento de la capital, pero "ya se les ha acabado el tiempo". "No ha habido ningún avance", certifican desde Vox. "Damos por rotas todas las negociaciones", añaden categóricos.
A las 13.00 horas comparecerá el portavoz del Grupo Parlamentario de Vox en el Congreso y cabeza del comité negociador, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, para explicar con más detalle esta decisión.
(Habrá ampliación)
