Malestar de Sánchez por la consulta de Podemos a sus inscritos

La consulta a las bases de Podemos que ha impulsado este viernes Pablo Iglesias sobre las posibilidades del pacto de gobierno con el PSOE no ha gustado a Pedro Sánchez. Fuentes de La Moncloa aseguran que el presidente del Gobierno en funciones considera "una deslealtad" una consulta "tan manipulada a favor del Ejecutivo de coalición o nada".
Desde el partido socialista señalan que pensaban que iban a ser informados antes de lanzarse la consulta. Añaden, además, que han conocido el contenido de las preguntas a través de los medios de comunicación.
La consulta también ha provocado polémica dentro de Podemos. En concreto, la coordinadora general del partido en Andalucía ha anunciado a través de las redes sociales que no votará porque "la pregunta, tal y como está planteada, es abiertamente tendenciosa y olvida otras opciones posibles". Es "lamentablemente un verdadero insulto a la inteligencia", ha asegurado
Por otro lado, este mismo viernes la portavoz del Gobierno, Isabel Celaá, aseguraba tras la reunión del Consejo de Ministros que "la consulta no tiene por qué dinamitar nada” e insisten en la idea de "hablar primero de programas y, después, sobre qué personas pilotarán esa propuesta programática".
