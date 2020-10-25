Estás leyendo: Las manifestaciones que se realicen durante el estado de alarma podrán prohibirse si no se cumple el distanciamiento social

Público
Público

Estado de alarma España Las manifestaciones que se realicen durante el estado de alarma podrán prohibirse si no se cumple el distanciamiento social

Así lo anuncia el real decreto publicado este domingo, donde queda instaurado un nuevo estado de alarma.

Vista general de la manifestación por la Salud y la Sanidad Pública, este sábado en el centro de la capital madrileña.- EFE/Víctor Lerena.
Imagen de archivo de una manifestación. EFE

madrid

Actualizado:

jose carmona

Las manifestaciones que se realicen durante el periodo que esté vigente el estado de alarma decretado este domingo por el Gobierno podrán prohibirse si no se cumple el distanciamiento social, según dicta el real decreto publicado en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE).

"Las reuniones en lugares de tránsito público y las manifestaciones realizadas en ejercicio del derecho fundamental regulado en el artículo 21 de la Constitución podrán limitarse, condicionarse o prohibirse cuando en la previa comunicación presentada por los promotores no quede garantizada la distancia personal necesaria para impedir los contagios". Eso dice el apartado tres del artículo siete del texto. 

De esta manera, se podría actuar contra manifestaciones donde el volumen de población alcance un punto en el exista riesgo de contagio. Las protestas más sonadas durante el anterior estado de alarma se produjeron en el barrio de Salamanca, en Madrid, donde se protestó contra el confinamiento decretado por el Gobierno de Sánchez.

Varios expertos en Salud Pública opinaban en un artículo de Público sobre acudir o no las movilizaciones, en relación a las desatadas en algunos barrios madrileños contra la gestión de Ayuso: "El derecho a la salud incluye la lucha por una mejora de la calidad de la vida", sostenía el médico Javier Padilla, mientras que otros, como el sociólogo y experto en Salud Pública Fernando Conde explicaba que ahora mismo no es "adecuado" acudir a una manifestación "por el principio de precaución".

El BOE recoge en 14 artículos las medidas ya avanzadas por el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, en una rueda de prensa este mediodía y que podrían extenderse hasta el 9 de mayo. 

Agrega el real decreto en lo que se refiere a la entrada y salida de las comunidades que "se restringe la entrada y salida de personas del territorio de cada comunidad autónoma y de cada ciudad con Estatuto de autonomía salvo para aquellos desplazamientos, adecuadamente justificados, que se produzcan por alguno de los siguientes motivos:

El tercer aspecto destacable es la prohibición de reuniones de más seis personas, como ya está ocurriendo en muchas autonomías pues, tal y como ha avisado, es fundamental limitar el contacto entre personas para reducir los contagios.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público