Máster de Cifuentes Un alumno del máster de Cifuentes aprobó el TFM un mes antes de presentar el trabajo

El compañero de la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid envió un correo a la coordinadora del curso en el que le preguntaba dónde tenía que registrar el documento y cuántas copias debía entregar. Un mes antes, Álvarez Conde había calificado el trabajo con un sobresaliente.

Enrique Álvarez Conde, en su comparecencia tras el escándalo del máster de Cifuentes.- EFE

Un compañero del máster de Cristina Cifuentes aprobó el TFM con un sobresaliente antes de presentar y defender el trabajo. El Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), dirigido por Enrique Álvarez Conde, calificó al alumno el 12 de diciembre de 2012. Sin embargo, más de un mes después —el 17 de enero de 2013—, el estudiante envió un correo a la coordinadora del curso, Cecilia Rosado, en el que le avisaba de que ya había terminado el TFM y le preguntaba dónde tenía que registrarlo y cuántas copias debía entregar, según el e-mail al que ha tenido acceso la Ser.

La juez de Instrucción número 51 de Madrid, Carmen Rodríguez Medel, citó para el próximo 10 de septiembre en calidad de investigadas a Clara Souto, una de las docentes de la URJC que evaluó a la expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid, y a Laura Nuño, mano derecha de Álvarez Conde.

Así consta en un auto en la que la magistrada marca una nueva ronda de declaraciones ante las presuntas irregularidades detectadas en las convalidaciones de seis alumnos que cursaron el máster que dirigía el catedrático Enrique Álvarez Conde en la misma promoción de Cifuentes.

El exdirector del IDP también está citado en esta pieza separada a declarar como investigado, al igual que lo está la profesora de la URJC ya imputada en otra de las piezas Cecilia Rosado. Se les cita por delitos de falsedad y prevaricación administrativa.

Las citaciones se producen tras un informe pericial elaborado por la Guardia Civil en relación con las actas de defensa del Trabajo de Fin de Máster de seis alumnos a la vista de sus declaraciones en sede judicial.

En el auto, la juez apunta que Clara Souto declarará igualmente en calidad de investigada en relación al acta de calificación de la asignatura 'El reparto de las competencias' y por el acta del TFM de Cifuentes.

