Migración Salvini, sobre la devolución de 116 migrantes a Marruecos: "Si lo hago yo, soy un racista" 

El ministro italiano ha escrito un tuit en referencia a la decisión del Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez de devolver a las personas que saltaron la valla de Ceuta a través de un acuerdo bilateral de 1992.

El ministro del Interior italiano, Matteo Salvini, EFE/Luca Zennaro

El ministro del Interior italiano, el ultraderechista Matteo Salvini, ha utilizado la devolución a Marruecos por parte de España de 116 migrantes que saltaron el miércoles la valla fronteriza con Ceuta para denunciar un presunto doble rasero: "Si lo propongo yo soy entonces soy racista, fascista e inhumano".

Salvini, que gobierna con la premisa de "los italianos primero", se ha referido en Twitter a lo ocurrido esta semana en la frontera sur de España. "Después de haber superado la frontera española en Ceuta y agredido a los agentes, estos señores fueron enviados de vuelta a Marruecos gracias a un acuerdo de hace 20 años", ha escrito.

El líder de la Liga ha aludido de esta forma a la reglamentación utilizada por el Gobierno de Pedro Sánchez para estas devoluciones, un acuerdo suscrito en el año 1992 y en virtud del cual Marruecos está abierto a la readmisión de extranjeros que entran de manera irregular en territorio español.

El mensaje del político de extrema derecha, acompañado de un vídeo que muestra las celebraciones de los migrantes, concluye con una crítica a quienes han denunciado el giro político del actual Gobierno de Italia. "Si lo hace España bien, pero si lo propongo yo soy racista, fascista e inhumano"

