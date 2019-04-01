Enrique Álvarez Conde, exdirector del Instituto del máster de Cristina Cifuentes, ha fallecido este lunes, informa laSexta.
El profesor, que dirigía el Instituto de Derecho Público de la Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), falleció a consecuencia de una infección producida por el tratamiento para el cáncer de pulmón que sufría.
Álvarez Conde había denunciado el pasado febrero haber recibido "presiones" por parte de la Comunidad de Madrid en el caso del máster de Cifuentes, expresidenta regional, y que fue "objeto de encarnizadas luchas políticas".
"Siempre actué dentro de la legalidad más absoluta y mi único error fue el no haberme sabido sustraer los días 20 y 21 marzo de 2018 a fuertes presiones del rectorado de mi universidad y de la Comunidad de Madrid", dijo en referencia a la publicación del escándalo.
En su día, Cifuentes recurrió su procesamiento y alegó falsedad documental en el caso máster. La expresidenta de la Comunidad de Madrid insistió en que había presentado el Trabajo de Fin de Máster (TFM) tras aprobar todas las asignaturas sin irregularidades, además de reafirmarse en que tenía dispensa del director para no ir a clase.
