El PP presentará una "ley de concordia" con la que quiere derogar la "lectura sectaria de la historia", que en su opinión hace la normativa actual de la memoria histórica, y ha defendido "no consentir que se muerda el anzuelo de desenterrar el pasado".
En la apertura del curso político en Ávila, Casado ha señalado que la Ley de memoria histórica es "irresponsable e innecesaria" y por eso ha propuesto esta ley "de concordia" que "reivindique la Transición y derogue de facto la sectaria relectura de la historia".
Fuentes de la dirección del PP han explicado que esta nueva norma que va a proponer el partido "sustituye" a la Ley de memoria histórica "en muchos ámbitos".
Anuncia la creación de la Fundación Concordia y Libertad
El líder del PP, Pablo Casado, ha anunciado, además, la creación de la nueva fundación del partido, que se llamará Concordia y Libertad y que presidirá Adolfo Suárez Illana.
En la apertura del curso político en Ávila, Casado ha hecho este anuncio para después romper el protocolo y no cerrar este acto sino darle la palabra al que será responsable de la fundación, Suárez Illana, hijo del expresidente del Gobierno.
Casado ha dedicado buena parte de su discurso a reivindicar la transición, criticar las lecturas "sectarias" de la historia y advertir de que su partido seguirá defendiendo la vigencia de la Constitución frente a las pretensiones de los separatistas y los populistas.
Y ha señalado que "concordia" será una palabra clave de esta nueva etapa política y por eso estará incluida en el nombre de la nueva fundación.
