Estás leyendo: Exigen a Ortega Smith exhumar fosas del franquismo para reparar el honor de las Trece Rosas

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Memoria histórica Exigen a Ortega Smith exhumar fosas del franquismo para reparar el honor de las Trece Rosas

La asociación '13 Rosas de Asturias' y familiares piden al líder de Vox en Madrid una reparación económica y moral en un acto de conciliación que tendrá lugar este viernes. En caso contrario, presentarán una querella por injurias y calumnias con publicidad.

Ortega Smith aseguró el pasado octubre que las Trece Rosas "lo que hacían era torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente". / EP
Ortega Smith aseguró en octubre que las Trece Rosas "lo que hacían era torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente". / EP

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

público / EFE

Retractarse públicamente de sus acusaciones, una indemnización de 10.000 euros que irá destinada a un colectivo relacionado con la memoria histórica y cinco días de trabajos de exhumación de víctimas de la Guerra Civil y la Dictadura franquista. Estas son las reparaciones que exigen al líder de Vox en Madrid, Javier Ortega Smith, la asociación '13 Rosas de Asturias' y familiares de las fusiladas en un acto de conciliación que tendrá lugar este viernes en el Juzgado de Primera Instancia nº 40 de Madrid.

De no aceptar estas condiciones, los denunciantes se querellarán contra Ortega Smith por un delito de injurias y calumnias con publicidad a colación de las acusaciones vertidas por el político contra las víctimas de la Guerra Civil el pasado octubre. Entonces, Ortega Smith aseguró en la televisión pública que "algunas que llamaban las Trece Rosas resulta que lo que hacían era torturar, violar y asesinar vilmente".

En un escrito del abogado de los denunciantes, Eduardo Ranz, se exigen estas condiciones para reparar los "daños morales y perjuicios incalculables" causados por las palabras del político.

Ranz advierte en su comunicado que si no se produce un acuerdo en el acto de conciliación por la demanda civil previamente interpuesta, los denunciantes –entre los que se incluyen dos sobrinos de Dolores Conesa Conesa, una de las asesinadas en agosto de 1939– presentarán una querella. Lo harán ante la Sala Segunda del Tribunal Supremo, instancia encargada de juzgar las causas contra diputados y senadores aforados. 

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú