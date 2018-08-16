La Asociación Unificada de Militares Españoles pide medidas contra los compañeros retirados que ensalcen a Franco 

MADRID, 16 Ago. (EUROPA PRESS) -
La Asociación Unificada de Militares Españoles (AUME) propone al Ministerio de Defensa que los militares retirados, pertenecientes a la Orden de San Hermenegildo, sean expulsados cuando ensalcen a Franco o la dictadura que impuso durante cuarenta años.
AUME ha explicado en un comunicado que, como el reglamento de la citada Real y Militar Orden se encuentra en proceso de reforma, cree que es la oportunidad para introducir una medida así y que sean expulsados quienes "no aceptan los principios y valores de la democracia".
Esta orden militar, presidida por el Rey, tiene por objeto distinguir y recompensar a generales, oficiales y suboficiales de las fuerzas armadas y la guardia civil y sus distinciones son concedidas por el Gobierno.
Esta asociación asegura que la reforma en curso, que el Ministerio de Defensa plantea, se propone aprobar la expulsión de la Orden cuando el militar retirado hubiera protagonizado actos o conductas de descrédito para la Orden o que ponga "en entredicho" sus valores y virtudes. En concreto, el Gobierno plantea que sea expulsado quien tenga una sentencia firme por hechos delictivos "y que fueran susceptibles de ser considerados gravemente atentatorios a los valores de conducta ejemplar y prestigio personal que propugna la Orden".
La AUME propone que se amplíe esta redacción y que se incluya como causa de expulsión realizar declaraciones o protagonizar actos contrarios a la Ley de la Memoria Histórica, en concreto, quienes "ensalcen la dictadura y/o al dictador".
