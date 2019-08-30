El hasta ahora vicepresidente Ejecutivo del Canal de Isabel II, Rafael Martín Prieto, se sitúa como el principal candidato para ser el nuevo consejero delegado de Metro de Madrid, según ha adelantado ABC y han confirmado fuentes conocedoras del proceso.
e trata de una personal de la total confianza del consejero de Transportes, Movilidad e Infraestructuras, el expresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid con el PP, Ángel Garrido, durante su etapa en el Canal de Isabel II.
Fuentes de la Consejería de Transportes han indicado que está previsto que en el próximo Consejo de Gobierno se aborde la renovación de diversos cargos del consejo de administración de Metro.
Entre esos nuevos vocales del consejo de administración "estará" Martín Prieto. La elección del nuevo consejero delegado deberá ser votada en dicho consejo de administración.
Rafael Prieto Martín nació en Madrid en 1963 y es licenciado en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales, especialidad de Economía y Hacienda Pública, por la Universidad Autónoma de Madrid.
También ha realizado el Programa de Alta Dirección en HEC (Francia/USA) y en el Instituto Superior de Management (Francia/Rusia).
Hasta su incorporación al Canal de Isabel II, primero como director general, desarrolló su carrera personal durante 26 años en el grupo automovilístico PSA Peugeot Citroën ejerciendo diferentes responsabilidades ejecutivas, tanto a nivel nacional como internacional.
Las fuentes consultadas han señalado que Prieto se perfila para sustituir en el cargo al exalcalde de Majadahonda Narciso de Foxá al frente de Metro.
Precisamente, su reciente designación en el cargo de forma interina en julio por parte el entonces Gobierno regional en funciones generó malestar en Ciudadanos, que reprochó esta elección cuando se estaba negociando la investidura y la conformación de un nuevo Ejecutivo autonómico.
El líder de Cs Madrid y vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, ya avanzó la voluntad de su formación de elegir un nuevo consejero delegado de Metro de Madrid.
