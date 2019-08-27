Público
Inundaciones Investigan el hallazgo de un pie tras la riada de este lunes en Arganda (Madrid)

La investigación se centra ahora en determinar a quién pertenece el miembro seccionado, ya que se desconocen denuncias por desaparecidos en la zona.

hoy27/08/2019.- Una ciudadana vacía un cubo de granizo en la calle después de la tormenta y la granizada que cayó este lunes en Arganda del Rey (Madrid) causando importantes daños materiales. EFE/ David Fernández

La Guardia Civil investiga el hallazgo este martes de un pie desmembrado en la orilla del río Jarama, cerca de una laguna en Rivas-Vaciamadrid, tras la riada provocada por la tormenta de lluvia y granizo en la localidad próxima de Arganda del Rey (Madrid).

Según han informado este viernes a Efe fuentes de la Comandancia de la Guardia Civil de Madrid, la investigación se centra ahora en determinar a quién pertenece el miembro seccionado, ya que se desconocen denuncias por desaparecidos en la zona.

Unos chicos hallaron la extremidad, en estado avanzado de descomposición, en la laguna, tal y como ha adelantado este viernes El Mundo.

Los agentes encargados del caso realizan las pruebas pertinentes que permitan identificar a la persona a quien pertenece.

La investigación apunta por el momento a que el miembro podría corresponder a un hombre debido a su gran dimensión, han indicado las fuentes.

Arganda del Rey sufrió el lunes una tormenta que bloqueó las alcantarillas por la caída de granizo y complicó la evacuación del agua, que dejó 46 litros por metro cuadrado.

