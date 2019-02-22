Un militante del PP denuncia que el partido le descarta como candidato a las elecciones municipales por ser homosexual

Ernesto Folgueira fue elegido por el Comité Electoral Local del Partido Popular en El Molar (Madrid) como cabeza de lista del partido en las próximas elecciones municipales, que se celebrarán el 26 de mayo. Sin embargo, el PP de la Comunidad de Madrid, encargado de ratificar a los candidatos, ha optado por Borja Díaz.
¿La razón? Según ha denunciado el propio Folgueira en Hoy por Hoy Madrid Norte, el PP regional habría decidido descartarle por ser homosexual. En esta línea, siempre según su declaración, Borja Díaz habría afeado en las reuniones mantenidas con Jesús Moreno, alcalde de Tres Cantos y coordinador del PP de la zona norte, y el senador José Luis Sanz "que no podía ir un homosexual encabezando la lista del PP".
Este medio ha intentado ponerse en contacto con fuentes de Génova y del PP regional, sin éxito. No obstante, desde la formación conservadora de la Comunidad han reconocido a la Cadena Ser la designación de Borja Díaz como candidato a la Alcaldía de El Molar por ser más idóneo, al mismo tiempo que han descartado haber rechazado a Folgueira por su orientación sexual.
